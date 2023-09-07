CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Road rage is a feeling everyone has from time to time, but some West Virginians seem to take it a step further.

According to a new study on Forbes Advisor, West Virginia is in the top 10 states with the worst road rage, sitting in the third spot only being beaten out by Arizona and Rhode Island.

According to the study, people in West Virginia are the most likely to say another driver tailgated them, made offensive gestures at them or got out of their vehicle to yell or fight them.

The study says 13.5% of drivers in West Virginia were forced off the road, 61.5% were blocked from changing lanes, 63% were cut off on purpose, and 94.5% say they have been yelled at, insulted or threatened while driving.

The other states in the top 10 include Virginia in fourth place, followed by Oklahoma, Alabama, Connecticut, Illinois, Texas and Ohio.

People cite heavy traffic, already feeling stressed, running late, already feeling angry and being tired are the reasons for road rage, according to the study. The places people feel road rage the most are freeways or highways, parking lots, intersections and rural roads.