CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Whether you’re a local or a tourist, you may be interested in knowing where in West Virginia you can bring your dog.

While most outdoor places are safe bets, and West Virginia State Parks allow pets at campgrounds and even have some select cabins, cottages and lodge rooms that are pet-friendly, sometimes it’s fun to take in local culture or explore an area’s quirky attractions.

Luckily for dog owners, there are several indoor attractions in West Virginia that also welcome dogs.

The Flatwoods Monster Museum

This uniquely West Virginia roadside attraction is in Braxton County, and admission is free, making it a good stop while you stretch your legs, and maybe let your dog take a potty break (that you pick up after) during a car ride through central West Virginia.

A drawing of the Flatwoods Monster.

The museum chronicles the legacy of The Flatwoods Monster, who according to local legend, was spotted in 1952 in the town of Flatwoods by multiple residents, as well as a bright light streaking across the sky and crashing into a hillside. The 10-foot tall creature with a spade-shaped head was said to be spotted at the site of the crash.

There are plenty of unique shirts, stickers and other products, many designed by local artists for humans to enjoy, and the attraction is listed as pet friendly and has a strong “five bones” on BringFido. The town’s

“Braxxie” chair also makes for a cute photo opportunity.

West Virginia Penitentiary

West Virginia Penitentiary. Credit: City of Moundsville

This old prison turned tourist attraction in the Northern Panhandle encourages visitors not to leave their animals in the car while they’re on a guided day tour, and provided that pets are friendly toward other animals and people and quiet, they’re encouraged to tag along. Guests with pets are just asked to pick up any “messes” their furry friends may leave, per the penitentiary’s FAQ.

Guided tours include historical day tours offered Thursday through Sunday and “History, Mystery Mondays” which include stairs, but focus on the paranormal, as well as the historical aspects of the building. “History, Mystery Mondays” are only on Mondays during June, July and August, per the penitentiary’s website.

Pets are not allowed during some special events, like 3 and 6-hour ghost hunts, haunted houses and the North Walk tour.

Dog owners seem pleased with the accommodations, giving the penitentiary “five bones” on BringFido.

Mothman Museum

The face of the Mothman statue in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. WBOY image.

Offerings left at the bottom of the Mothman statue in Point Pleasant, West Virginia during the 2022 Mothman Festival. WBOY image.

The Mothman Museum says it’s “pet friendly for well behaved fur babies.” Much like The Flatwoods Monster Museum, it pays tribute to the iconic West Virginia cryptid, chronicling the Silver Bridge collapse which became the best-known Mothman sighting, and various others.

The museum is in the town of Point Pleasant, which is right along the Ohio River in Pleasants County. The large, silver Mothman statue near the museum is also a popular photo spot, but keep an eye on your dogs while posing, as visitors often leave pepperoni rolls, Mountain Dew and the occasional can of beans at the foot of the statue as an offering to the cryptid.

It, too has a “five bone” rating on BringFido.

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

Hearsemania is at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum (WBOY Image).

Signs on the property proclaim that the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is pet friendly, but owners must pick up after their pets. Like the West Virginia Penitentiary, the asylum offers a variety of different types of tours that vary in length, time and focus, so pets may not be permitted on all types.

The asylum is located in Lewis County, in central West Virginia.

Pet owners with questions can call 304-269-5070 or email info@talawv.com.

The asylum also has a “five bones” rating on BringFido, though dog owners may want to take temperature into account with their visit, as the building is not climate controlled, so it may be stuffy and hot in the summer and cold in the winter.

Tamarack Marketplace

One of West Virginia’s hottest road trip spots is pet-friendly. The Tamarack recently expanded its hours so that it’s open seven days a week. It goes beyond a typical rest stop, featuring thousands of art pieces from West Virginia artists and products from 2,800 artisans as well as a restaurant serving Appalachian-inspired meals prepared by Tamarack chefs.

The Tamarack Marketplace is located along Interstate 64 near Beckley. It requires that dogs be secured by a leash or in a carrier when visiting the shop, but it also has a designated pet area near its parking lot. Additionally, the Country Roads Market includes locally-made goods and treats, according to its website.

The rest stop has one “five bones” review on BringFido.