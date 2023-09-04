MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — In the fight against substance use disorder, West Virginia is ready to distribute $1 billion in opioid lawsuit funds.

An 11-member state board will decide how to allocate those dollars. The Mountain State has the highest overdose rate in the entire country, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

State and county leaders are giving thought as to how the money should be spent.

“Some communities may need more law enforcement,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “Some need more beds. Others may want help with workforce placement.”

Sen. Charles Trump, (R-Morgan), said “all of West Virginia has been ravaged and degraded” by the opioid crisis.

“We really need to make sure that this helps our state,” he said.

Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon said he wants to see funding go towards law enforcement.

“Our officers are on the front lines in the battle against opioids,” Harmon said.

Gov. Jim Justice has named 11 appointees to the panel for distribution of the opioid settlement funds.