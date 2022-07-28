CHARLESTON, W.Va (DC News Now) — Governor Jim Justice has directed the West Virginia National Guard to send multiple aircraft including Lakota and Black Hawk helicopters to aid Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear with flood rescue.

The operation is part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact between the West Virginia National Guard and the Kentucky National Guard. Crews have been equipped for aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, and hoist capabilities.

“The mission of the National Guard is to be ready at a moment’s notice to help our citizens in need and right now, our neighbors in Kentucky need our help,” stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard.

“Upon the direction of Governor Justice, our aircraft and crews with specialized hoist capability and medical evacuation training will be deployed to Kentucky to help save lives and assist their comrades-in-arms from the Kentucky National Guard. Our men and women are proud to answer this call.”