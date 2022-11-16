PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Glenwood on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Officers were dispatched to the Glenwood Haven Road area on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 6:00 A.M. responding to a shots fired call.

According to the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment, the alleged suspect William Matthew East is believed to be in the Glenwood area. Another suspect, Juliet Southern was arrested and charged with Accessory After The Fact and Obstructing.

Juliet Southern

The victim was shot in the chest, sent to the hospital, treated, and later released. The victim also identified the alleged shooter.

WVSP said there is a warrant out for East’s arrest.