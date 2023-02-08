MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — A national trend for environmental social governance (ESG) for investing public funds such as state employees’ retirement, is not sitting well with West Virginia’s state treasurer.

Riley Moore says he is committed to investing in energy companies even if they are not engaged in “green power,” such as wind and solar.

“The energy sector is making money now,” said Moore. “Those stocks are going through the roof. Those insisting on ESG standards would prohibit investing there.”

Moore says he is working with state officials across the country to protect pension fun investments in companies that create jobs in their states.

