MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A new West Virginia law allows public school students to apply for scholarships to enroll in private schools or fund their own homeschooling.

In the state’s booming eastern panhandle, some see the program as a way to ease overcrowding in public schools.

“We are building more public schools in the eastern panhandle because of population growth,” said West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore. “With the HOPE scholarship, we are able to offset some of those new students that we’re getting because they will now have more choices.”

Some educators, though, want accountability for learning standards.

“These private schools are popping up all over the state just as a result of the legislation,” said Lynneia Atkinson, a teacher in the region.

Treasurer Moore said the new law merely gives families more options.

“It’s their tax dollars and we’re allowing them to take their tax money and educate their children they way they see fit,” Moore said.

Atkinson fears public schools will suffer.

“The Constitution requires that public schools be free,” she said. “There are formulas to fund our schools. This is money they need they will no longer be receiving.”

Treasurer Moore saidthe program is no different than the state’s 529 program which funds higher education scholarships.

3,800 students have already turned in their applications for the HOPE scholarship.

Friday is the application deadline. You can find out more about the scholarship online.