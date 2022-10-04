UPDATE with Editor’s Note, Oct. 4, 3:49 p.m. — The information initially provided by Jefferson County Schools said the person who was hurt was a teacher. In a follow-up conversation, Hans Fogle, spokesman for the school district, said the person who was hurt was a school staff member, not a teacher. The story has been updated to reflect that.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — An elementary school employee was hurt Tuesday morning after the employee tried to help “a student in crisis.”

A spokesman for Jefferson County Schools said the incident took place at T.A. Lowery Elementary School. A team flew the employee who was injured to the hospital after the employee received initial treatment at the school. A statement shared by the school district said that the employee was flown to the hospital out of “an abundance of caution.”

No students were hurt when the incident occurred, and the student who was in crisis was removed from the school.

The statement from Jefferson County Schools said: “We appreciate your understanding and support as our staff work to keep our students safe.” The school district also provided a link to its Standard Response Protocol.