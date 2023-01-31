The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., is seen from the West Front with the Capitol Christmas Tree from North Carolina on Monday, December 19, 2022.

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongahela National Forest has been selected to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree that is annually displayed on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, according to a release.

“It’s an honor to have a tree from our backyard selected as the official 2023 U.S. Capitol

Christmas Tree. This shines a positive light on West Virginia and I am thrilled in every way. I also want to acknowledge the Monongahela National Forest officials for their care of the forest. Without them, this would not have been possible. Congratulations to all involved,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

The tree dons the name, “The People’s Tree,” which reflects the nickname of the U.S. House of Representatives, “The People’s House.” The Monongahela National Forest provided the first People’s Tree to the U.S. Capitol in 1970, and again in 1976. Forty-eight years later, West Virginia has finally received the honor for a third time.

In celebration, Monongahela National Forest has partnered with the non-profit Choose Outdoors. The partnership will create a year-long campaign focused on conservation education and will accompany the tree as it journeys to several locations around West Virginia and its border states before being delivered to the Architect of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The campaign is made possible through support from 84 Lumber, as well as several other companies and volunteers nationwide.

“The annual journey is only possible with the help of strong partnerships throughout West

Virginia and beyond state lines,” said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors. “We’re proud

to welcome 84 Lumber back as presenting sponsor for the second year and look forward to

bringing people together to celebrate our public lands, our diversity and the joy of the holiday

season.”

To follow the journey of the tree across the state, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com.