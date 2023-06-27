FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — The disappearance of the Sodden children has been an unsolved West Virginian mystery for almost 78 years. The incident plagued George and Jennie Sodden until their dying days. According to Crime Wire there’s a lot more to the disappearance of five children than investigators wanted everyone to believe.

George and Jennie Sodden were owners of a successful trucking company in Fayetteville, West Virginia, and were the proud parents of 10 children. John, Joseph, Marion, George Jr., Martha, Louis, Jennie, Betty, and Sylvia, ages 22-3, all still lived at home with their parents.

The unsolved case that still has investigators baffled started on Christmas Even in 1945. The family lived in a 2-story home, about two miles from town.

According to the story, the family was in full holiday cheer with it being Christmas Eve. Parents, George and Jennie were the first to go to sleep, taking three-year-old Sylvia to bed with them.

The older two of the children, John and George Jr. went to bed around 11:00 p.m. that night. Marion the oldest of the Sodden children is normally charged with putting her younger siblings to bed, but she fell asleep on the couch after working earlier that day.

Crime Wire reports that the mother Jennie was awoken around 12:30 a.m. by an unknown caller who supposedly had the wrong number. Since she was awake, Jennie walked home to make sure all was well. It is reported that she saw Marion asleep on the couch, but there were no other children in the living area with her, and she assumed they were in their beds fast asleep.

Jennie was once again awoken by what she described sounded as if a rock hit the window, it was windy so she dismissed it.

Thirty minutes later Jennie woke up to the room filling with smoke. She woke George, her husband and the two ran out of the bedroom. It is reported that the den across from the bedroom was already engulfed in flames. When the electricity went out, the parents ordered the children out of the house.

Marion awoke from the couch and ran to her parent’s room where she found 3-year-old Sylvia asleep in her parent’s bed. She grabbed the toddler and ran out to meet her parents in the yard. John and George Jr. also awoke at this time.

It is debated as to what happens next. Some say John and George simply yelled at their younger siblings to wake up, and others say that John attempted to shake the children awake. The boys barely made it out of the house before the stairwell was engulfed in flames, and both boys sustained minor burns.

There was, however, no report of any communication from the five children that did not make it out of the house.

So far this story seems like it’s another heartbreaking tragedy, but the next series of events seem suspicious.

According to Crime Wire, George and his two oldest attempted to rescue the five children inside by getting a ladder that was always kept nearby. But the ladder was nowhere to be found.

Having no luck with the ladder, George then tried to back both trucks that were kept on the property to the back of the burning home, but neither truck would start. Some suspect that he unintentionally flooded them in his panic to save his children.

While George and the oldest boys tried fruitlessly to rescue the younger siblings, Marion ran to the nearest neighbor’s house to call the fire department. In 1945, the fire department did not have a direct line, and it relied on a switch operator to reach them, but once again it was in vain. The operator was unable to reach the fire department.

Another neighbor who happened to be driving around saw the burning home and drove 2 miles to Fayetteville where he was able to reach the Fire Chief. Unfortunately, the fire department was desperately short-staffed and it was several hours before they reached the Sodden home. The fire chief blames his delay on his inability to drive the fire truck.

Some reports say the home burned in as quickly as 45 minutes, and some say that it smoldered into the morning hours, but when police were finally able to search the debris, the thoroughness would be brought into question. They were unable to find the remains of the missing Sodden children, Maurice, Martha, Louis, Jennie, and Betty. The State Fire Marshall concluded they died in the fire and did not investigate any further.

A funeral service was held at the site of the fire by bulldozing dirt into where the basement used to be set. Crime Wire reports it was the Coroner’s office, and not the Fire Marshall that concluded the fire was caused by faulty wiring. A conclusion the Soddens would question, having recently had the home rewired and inspected.

Crime Wire reports that another news outlet, The State Sentinel, reported that on December 26, 1945, tin roofing and other debris were removed and a body was found. Another news report from the Herald-Star on January 2, 1946 states that only a small section of the spine of a human aged 6 was found. Crime Wire reports that neither news outlet cited sources for these claims.

The Soddens tried to move on but were grief-stricken, and in 1947, almost two years after the fire that supposedly took the lives of their children, a photo published in Look magazine would ignite hope in the couple once again. The photo featured a child that looked identical to Betty Sodden.

Because no human remains were found in the initial search of the debris, the Soddens now believed that their children had not died in that Christmas Eve fire but had been abducted, and the fire set to cover that abduction up. The Soddens hired a private investigator, but no solid proof was brought to light.

They did learn, however, that the Fire Chief in charge at the time of the fire allegedly found a human heart in the debris and buried it in a box on the property. When confronted with this new information the Fire Chief stated that he thought he had told them.

The Fire Chief took the Soddens to the site of the buried box, and George took it straight to the funeral director to be autopsied. The heart turned out to be beef and not a human heart. It is reported that Morris knew that it was not a human heart, but lied to convince the parents and to give them closure.