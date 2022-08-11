WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Police arrested a woman after a Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

Hanover police officers said they responded to a fender bender there. Multiple people at the concert pointed to a Kia, saying that the car damaged a number of vehicles.

Those at the concert said the woman driving it, Manasha Bradley, was going in and out of the parking lot, taking down cones, barrels, and flags.

Onlookers also said the driver missed hitting police officers, concert workers, and medics.

Police said one person at the venue tried to stop the vehicle by running after it and smashing the driver’s side window.

An officer was able to get to the Bradley’s vehicle and turned off the car, but police said the Bradley tried to bite the officer, turned the car back on, and drove away

According to police, Bradley was able to get out of the parking lot and ended up getting stuck in a ditch on Route 18.

Police said Bradley was not under the influence and had no alcohol in her system. They found a loaded gun under the driver’s side seat.