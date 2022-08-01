CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.”

During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Applications are open online. Hopefuls must meet several eligibility requirements, including that they must have been born on or between June 2, 1993, and September 15, 2007, be a legal U.S. resident with the unrestricted right to work, and can not be a candidate for public office.

“American Idol” will return for its sixth season on ABC in the spring of 2023. You can watch it on 12.2-ABC WBOY.