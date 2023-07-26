CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Residents of West Virginia’s eastern panhandle are counting down the days until the annual Apple Harvest Festival.

The festival has roots in the region’s abundant agriculture dating back to 1871, making it a special time for residents in the fall.

“It’s a time for families to get together and have almost like a homecoming in the state,” Susan Snowden, the festival’s president, said.

For festival sponsors, it showcases family farms and their important contribution to the economy here.

“The festival honors what farmers and related businesses do here every year for this community,” says Alice Frazier, president of the Bank of Charles Town. “They provide many elements of food on our table locally.”

For Olivia Travis, who is passing on the festival queen crown from last year, this “extended family reunion” hearkens back to days gone by.

“The festival began in darker times,” Travis said. “People needed something to bring joy and so that’s how the festival was started.”

Over these many years, with so much economic growth in the region, family farms have been replaced by housing tracts and industrial growth.

“My great grandparents were actually operators of Byrd’s Orchard. That was once an apple orchard that my new neighborhood sits on,” Brittany Cenate, 2023 Festival Queen, said.

The fall celebration includes a brunch, a ball, a parade, a 5k road race, and other athletic competitions, musical performances and baking contests.

The event kicks off Oct. 19 with a royal gala at the Hollywood Casino.