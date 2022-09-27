CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan was approved ahead of schedule, meaning $16.5 million in FY22 and FY23 funding for the program is now available, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Tuesday.
West Virginia, as well as all other U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, had to develop an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, which was established and funded by the Infrastructure Bill.
West Virginia released its NEVI plan last month. It prioritized placing high-powered chargers along the approximately 548 miles of Designated EV Corridors. It drew some criticism from those who felt the plan would benefit tourists, but not West Virginia residents.
The FHWA estimates that West Virginia will receive an estimated $45,683,164 for electric vehicle charging stations over the next five years as a result of the NEVI Formula Program. That funding can be used for the following expenses, according to the FHWA:
- Upgrading existing and constructing new EV charging infrastructure
- Operation and maintenance costs of these charging stations
- Installing on-site electrical service equipment
- Community and stakeholder engagement
- Workforce development activities
- EV charging station signage
- Data sharing activities
- Related mapping analysis and activities