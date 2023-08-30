ITMANN, W.Va. (WBOY) — We told you back in March that a former coal camp in Southern West Virginia is for sale; now, six months later, the price has been cut in half.

The Itmann Company Store was completed in 1925 and served as a community hub and dual service building for the Wyoming County coal town, Itmann. Since the closure of the area’s coal mine in 1986, it has served as a home for offices, shops, a post office and a doctor’s office, 12 News learned in an interview with listing agent and members of the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia David Sibray.

The building includes two main structures and a courtyard on 1.6 acres. The structure, which has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1990, has both historic and architectural significance and is considered “among the finest examples of coal-industry architecture in the U.S.”

Although the idea of owning an old coal town store is pretty neat, the building does need a lot of renovations to make it usable. However, as a registered national landmark, the property is eligible for grants and tax credits for restoration and rehabilitation, according to the listing. The need for renovation alongside the fact that it’s in a very small town might be why it has remained on the market for a year.

It was originally being sold for $499,000, but the PAWV announced on Tuesday that it is now priced at nearly half the original price—$250,000. “We hope someone in PAWV’s audience has the means and the gusto to preserve and reuse this historic building for something breathtaking!” said a Facebook post from the group.

To see more photos or to get more information, you can see the listing for the Itmann Company Store here.