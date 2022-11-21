CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie digests from Thanksgiving dinner, the deals for Black Friday start rolling in.

According to Google Trends, West Virginia is one of the most active searchers for Black Friday-related searches in the past 30 days. But what Black Friday deals are people in the Mountain State looking for?

In the past seven days, the biggest change in related topics were Lululemon Athletica, Bass Pro Shops, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Blackstone, Ulta Beauty and Cabela’s.

Related queries in the past seven days include: