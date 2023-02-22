CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — True crime has seen a boom in popularity. According to Google Trends data, searches for true crime have almost quintupled since 2013.

Part of that is because of true crime documentaries becoming popular through streaming services like Netflix.

According to a study by Vivint Smart Home, “Athlete A” is West Virginia’s favorite true crime documentary.

IMDb says “Athlete A” is a 2020 documentary about Indianapolis Star reporters who broke the story about abuse from USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In the U.S., “Athlete A” and “The Tinder Swindler” are tied for the most popular.

Other states that loved “Athlete A” include Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia, according to the study.

Vivant Smart Home says they got the data by using Cosmopolitan, Tudum and Netflix to find the documentaries and then used Google Trends to create the ranking.