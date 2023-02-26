PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Have you ever accidentally called 911 and sent yourself into an immediate panic?

Putnam County Emergency Services (PCEMS) says not to worry — an accidental 911 can sometimes happen, especially in today’s world with smartphones and smartwatches.

So, what do emergency officials say you should you do if you accidentally call 911?

If you noticed you did this and then immediately hung up, a dispatcher will most likely call you back. Emergency officials say to pick up the phone and explain what happened.

A dispatcher may send a text message in areas where this service is available. According to emergency officials, the rule is the same for texts — send the dispatcher a reply saying it was an accident.

Emergency officials say dispatchers might still have to send help in some cases depending on the caller’s response, what dispatchers hear in the background or other information.

Putnam County dispatchers can always be reached by dialing 911 or the non-emergency line at (304) 586-0246. The 911 text service is also available in the county.

For more information about PCEMS, visit the website.