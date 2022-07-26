CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re needing to buy back-to-school supplies or just want to stock up on some clothes or electronics, you might want to put it off just a little longer until West Virginia’s tax-free weekend.

According to the West Virginia State Tax Department, the Sales Tax Holiday in 2022 will begin at midnight on Friday, Aug. 5, and continue until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. West Virginia’s sales tax is 6%, so while you won’t be saving a huge amount on the dollar, you can expect to save $30 on $500 worth of purchases.

Items that are tax exempt during the weekend include:

Clothing items ($125 or less per item)

School supplies ($50 or less per item)

School instructions material ($20 or less per item)

Laptop and tablet computers ($500 or less per item)

Sports equipment ($150 or less per item)

While there is no limit on the total amount of tax-exempt purchases during the weekend, the West Virginia State Tax Department compiled a list of items that are not included, so you don’t have a realization in the checkout line.

No items purchased for use in trade or business are tax-exempt on the holiday.

Clothing items that will not be tax-exempt include:

Clothing accessories (Such as bags and hair accessories)

Protective equipment (Such as breathing masks, ear and hearing protectors, face shields, hard hats, helmets, paint or dust respirators, protective gloves, safety glasses and goggles, safety belts, tool belts and welder’s gloves and masks)

Sewing equipment and supplies

Sports or recreational equipment (Such as sport-specific shoes, goggles, etc.)

Belt buckles sold separately

Costume masks sold separately

Patches and emblems sold separately

Some unconventional items such as wedding apparel and diapers are also included in the tax exemption, but keep in mind that tax will be applied to items that cost more than $125.

Tax-free purchases can also be made online during the weekend. See the West Virginia State Tax Department website for more information about online purchases or for answers to other FAQs.

You can also do your back-to-school shopping in Ohio and Virginia during their Sales Tax Holidays, although the requirements are different from West Virginia. In Ohio, the Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 5 through 7 and only includes clothing, school supplies and school instructional material, with lower maximum prices than West Virginia’s. Virginia’s tax holiday is also Aug. 5 through 7, and in addition to school supplies and clothing, also provides tax exemption on hurricane and emergency preparedness products, such as generators and chainsaws, and Energy Star and WaterSense products.