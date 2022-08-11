CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For the first time in five months, the nation’s average gas price dipped to just under $4 per gallon—$3.99—Thursday.

Earlier this week, AAA cited decreasing demand and the fact that oil prices slumped amid fears of global economic slowdowns as the reasons behind the drop in fuel prices.

Gas prices can vary from county to county, or even station to station quite a bit, so while some West Virginia counties are averaging at around $4.30 per gallon on Thursday, others are below the national average of $3.99 per gallon. Here’s a look at which West Virginia counties’ gas prices are averaging below $4 as of Thursday, according to AAA.

North central West Virginia

Barbour County — $3.985

Marion County — $3.864

Randolph County — $3.964

Taylor County — $3.875

Wetzel County — $3.965

Northern Pandhandle

Brooke County — $3.546

Hancock County — $3.543

Marshall County — $3.507

Ohio County — $3.575

Eastern Panhandle

Berkeley County — $3.995

Potomac Highlands

Greenbriar County — $3.902

Pocahontas County — $3.999

Metro Valley

Mason County — $3.992

Southern West Virginia

Cabell County — $3.908

McDowell County — $3.788

Mercer County — $3.976

Mingo County — $3.958

Wayne County — $3.933

Last year, the average gas price was $3.037 per gallon of unleaded gasoline in West Virginia and $3.185 per gallon nationally, according to AAA.