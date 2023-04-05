CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kroger union members across the country are protesting this week, opposing the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, two of the largest grocers in the country.

Members of the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 Union in West Virginia are demonstrating on Tuesday, April 4 at the Clarksburg location and on Wednesday, April 5 at the Charleston locations. Both “#StopTheMerger Protests” are scheduled to last from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The protests are part of a week of events that are being hosted by the #StopTheMerger Coalition, which, according to a press release from UFCW Local 400, is made up of more than 100 organizations and unions that represent more than 100,000 Kroger and Albertsons workers in multiple states who oppose the merger.

The coalition has raised concerns that the merger will have a negative impact on workers, shoppers, and suppliers such as farmers and ranchers.

The Associated Press estimates that the companies combined control about 13% of the U.S. grocery market.

There are no stores owned by Albertsons Companies in West Virginia, but the company owns Safeway, Acme, Jewel Osco, Vons and other smaller chains, and operates in 34 states and Washington, D.C.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is currently reviewing the proposed merger. The coalition of employees has sent a letter to the FTC, saying, in part:

These monopolistic machinations will inevitably cause worker layoffs, impose downward pressure on wages and other job standards, raise food prices for hard-hit consumers, increase the prevalence of food deserts in lower-income communities and the number of food-insecure Americans, and squelch competition in this essential industry.

The CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons have insisted there will be competition, and the merger will help them counter growing rivals like Walmart, Costco and Amazon, but both Democrat and Republican U.S. Senators have expressed their skepticism about those claims.

Kroger has hired former Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-Ohio), who now works for lobbying firm Squire Patton Boggs, to “provide strategic counsel” to Kroger executives in the push to get the merger approved, according to Nexstar affiliate The Hill.