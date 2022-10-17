CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The popular Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails are returning to McDonald’s just in time for Halloween, but will you be able to get them at your local West Virginia McDonald’s?

Short answer: Yes.

12 News reached out to multiple McDonald’s locations in several north central West Virginia counties, and all of them said that they would be offering the pails starting Tuesday, Oct. 18. To get a pail, you must purchase a regular Happy Meal; it will come in the pail instead of the usual red box with the golden arches. The promotion will continue until Halloween.

The nostalgia-inducing buckets are coming back just in time for Halloween. (McDonald’s)

A representative with a Morgantown location told 12 News that if inventory is running low, stores may limit the number of pails that customers can buy, and a representative with a store in Buckhannon said that if they run out of pails, the Happy Meals would be sold as usual in the normal boxes.

So if you are dead set on getting a pail, especially later in the month, you might want to call your local McDonald’s store ahead of your visit just to make sure it has them available.

Originally released in the 1980s with three orange jack-o-lantern pails available, this year, there will be nine different options available: three different McBoo faces, three different McPunk’n faces and three different McGoblin faces.