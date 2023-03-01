WINCHESTER, WV. (DC News Now) — Plans for a new terminal at the Winchester regional airport were unveiled Wednesday.

The project costing almost eleven million dollars will replace the current terminal and feature a two-story design with more space for aviation-related businesses.

The airport terminal is often the first and last thing that someone might see, it’s the thing that leaves a lasting impression, Executive Director, Nicholas Sabo explained.

“I think the takeaway I want for anybody that visits this new facility in the future is an appreciation for the hard work that went into it, and what it means to our community.”

The new terminal is expected to be completed by mid-summer next year.