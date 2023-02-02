SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — A world-renowned medical pioneer met with students at Shepherd University Thursday as part of her personal commitment to encourage women to make their mark in STEM fields, science, technology, engineering and math.

Dr. Ann Liebert has made her mark in pioneering research in chronic pain management, helping patients under treatment for migraine headaches. Her specialty? Using molecular light to attack neuro-degenerative disorders.

“We’ve all combined to make a medical breakthrough. Helping with symptoms of Parkinson’s, symptoms of pain, fatigue and helping with performance and recovery,” says Dr. Liebert,

And Dr. Liebert has been meeting with students on campuses around the world encouraging them to remain committed to their research in medical fields.