LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Leaders from Logan County and across the state are reacting and expressing their condolences after six people were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 near Route 17 in Logan County, killing the captain and five others.

Logan County Ambulance Authority Chief of Operations Ray Bryant says there’s no word yet on what caused this tragic crash. He says the aircraft is from this region.

“The cockpit of the aircraft is burned up. The tail boom is laying across the road. It is recognizable, we knew it was a local helicopter. It was recognizable as soon as we got on scene,” said Bryant.

While they are still assessing the situation, the entrance at the corner near Kelly Hollow Road will remain blocked off. Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area altogether while they continue their work.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to be in the area on Thursday to investigate.

As the investigation continues, many people and leaders are offering their condolences to the loved ones of those killed in the crash.

“The Logan County Commission would like to offer their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy. Our prayers are with them.” Diana Barnette, Logan County Commissioner

“Cathy and I are praying for the families of those killed in this tragic helicopter crash.” WV Gov. Jim Justice

“Gayle and I are devastated to hear of the deaths of six people killed in a horrific helicopter crash in Logan County. This is a heartbreaking time for the families, friends and loved ones of those in the crash, and I know our entire state feels this loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and my staff and I stand prepared to support the Logan County authorities, first responders and entire community during this time of need.” US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“Devastating news out of Logan County last night. Praying for the family members of those involved and our first responders on the scene.” US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)