CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Thursday, a man pleaded guilty in Fayette County Circuit Court to illegal voting during the 2020 general election.

According to a release from WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, Richard Fox was sentenced last week to one year of probation and a $1,000 fine for casting two mail-in ballots during the 2020 election—one in West Virginia and one in Florida.

This comes after another another conviction in April based around the 2020 election after a Mingo County woman pleaded no contest to false swearing on an official absentee ballot application.

“Defendant Fox’s acts violated West Virginia election law, broke the trust of our citizens, and directly harmed the integrity of every race on his ballot,” Warner said.