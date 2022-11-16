HINTON, WV (WVNS) — What was once thought to be a regular sinkhole, has now grown in both size and into a problem that needs urgently dealt with.

In June 2021, a sinkhole opened on Route 20 in Hinton next to the Hinton Police Department. On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and City of Hinton met to discuss the best plans to repair the sinkhole.

With the sinkhole continuing to grow, Summers County Schools were forced to go remote on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Today, November 15, 2022, the WVDOH held a press conference where plans were laid out. According to the WVDOH, a new 125-foot temporary bridge will be built alongside the sinkhole immediately. Traffic will remain down to one lane.

Hinton Sinkhole | Courtesy: Senator Stephen Baldwin Facebook

A long-term project will be put up for bid. A contractor for the project is expected by the end of 2022.

The full project is estimated to cost anywhere from $4 Million to $6 Million, and is scheduled to begin as soon as a contractor is chosen.

Stick with 59News for updates on the Hinton sinkhole!