MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — “Your personal information may have been stolen through a data breach.”

This was the alert that was sent to patients across the West Virginia University Hospital system.

The hospital system has a presence throughout the State of West Virginia, including the eastern panhandle. WVU acknowledges, in a letter to its patients, that the information possibly stolen includes names, addresses, and medical reports.

Many in the Martinsburg area are asking if the hospital will change its computer system and if credit card accounts are part of any data breach.

“If they can get all of your credit card information and possibly access the money on your credit card,” said William Posing, new to Martinsburg, “they can open things in your name. You would expect going to a hospital that your information would be protected.”

DC News Now reached out to WVU about what patients should do if they believe their personal information has been compromised.

We are still waiting for a response.