MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — It’s been two years since West Virginia University Medicine started its plan to reopen a new crisis support and recovery center.

Now they’re ready to open and offer their services in a more relaxed setting.

“What these services are sort of acute detoxification from illicit substances, or misused prescription medications,” Director, Sarah Guthrie explained. “It also provides a space for individuals suffering from co-occurring disorders, so a substance use disorder and then a mental health disorder as well.”

Unlike other behavioral centers, the facility will give patients the opportunity to receive necessary services in a way that best works for them and their lifestyle.

“It’s this lesser sort of restrictive level of care than inpatient and there are a lot of people who come to our emergency departments that don’t meet criteria for inpatient services, and really don’t need to be in-patient,” Guthrie said. ” So this allows somebody a better opportunity to get services that aren’t just sort of once a week and not seven to 10 days long in a hospital.”

The center is not only for patients needing opioid treatment but is also for those who seek mental health services caused by the pandemic.

“I hope when people leave, that they have felt comforted that they have felt safe and that they know that we are in this with them,” Guthrie expressed.

The crisis support and recovery center will accept West Virginia Medicaid and is creating a private pay option for patients.

The center will start receiving patients on November 10th.