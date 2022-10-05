MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — West Virginia University President Dr. Gordon Gee has been in the eastern panhandle this week meeting with prospective students for his Morgantown, or satellite, campuses.

Dr. Gee travels the mountain state on a regular basis to meet with high schoolers. While he says he realizes college may not be for everyone, furthering one’s education is essential to building strong communities.

He also wants West Virginia high school graduates to consider growth opportunities at his land-grant institution of higher learning.

“Is college worth it, or is going on for school worth it? And I think that we need to answer that question with a resounding yes, and as I say we live in a country in which education is a differentiator for us,” Gee said.

While at Martinsburg High on Wednesday, Dr. Gee held a roundtable with administrators and faculty for their perspectives on student attitudes about going on to college.