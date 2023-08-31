MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — With the start of a new school year, many communities face challenges involving substance use disorders and the impact it has on kids and families.

A West Virginia program in the eastern panhandle region is helping to make a positive difference for families at risk.

Jennifer Burroughs and her team of social workers at the Martinsburg Initiative are there when troubled kids and their parents have nowhere else to turn.

“We’re trying to build those relationships so no one feels alone,” Burroughs said. “We will do what we have to do to make sure a family has food, clothing, parenting skills, coping skills [and] whatever education they need.”

That includes helping parents who are going through the responsibility of raising children after relocating to residential addiction treatment centers.

“In one case we were able to support a dad, a single parent, with his son,” social worker Rebekah Zimmerman, said. “The boy is successful in kindergarten now because we were able to work together.”

The Martinsburg Initiative has partnered with many community organizations, such as the Potomac Valley Audubon Society, to help make a positive difference for troubled kids and their families.

“A lot of different nature activities for the kids were arranged through the Potomac Valley Audubon Society,” social worker Melody Cook, said. “They helped the kids learn about different species of butterflies and exotic birds here.”

Tutoring from the support teams at the Martinsburg Initiative has helped made the difference for students between graduating high school and having to repeat their senior year.

“She [a tutor] met with him [a student] weekly, she provided tutoring, she worked to empower him to see his potential,” Burroughs said. “He was proud to graduate.”

The Martinsburg Initiative looks to build on its success by working with law enforcement, health care providers and the Berkeley County School system.