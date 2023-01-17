(DC News Now) — Winter Restaurant Week is already underway across the DMV. Over 250 restaurants across the District, Virginia and Maryland are opening with deals ranging from affordable brunch and lunch options to dinner deals and to-go options.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington is encouraging people across the District, Virginia, and Maryland to support local restaurants whether it be a long-time favorite or a new place you’ve been wanting to try: from American comfort food to Italian eats, as well as Asian food and even tapas.

Restaurants are offering menus for anywhere from $25 for lunch and brunch to $40 to $55 for dinner menus. There are also take-out options to enjoy right in your own home.

El Tamarindo in Adams Morgan is one restaurant offering a special menu deal for their first restaurant week. The family-run restaurant has been on the corner of Florida Avenue and U Street NW for the last 40 years.

Ana Reyes explained that the restaurant specializes in Salvadoran food and is named after the beach where her father grew up in El Salvador. She said that while some people are trying to wind down after the busy holiday season, some restaurants cannot and do not take any breaks and rely on people going out to eat.

“In such a transient city like Washington DC, you can’t just rely on regulars you need to always be appealing to new customers again, which is another perk from participating in Restaurant Week,” Reyes explained.

She also went on to explain that supporting local restaurants not only opens the door for new customers but also supports diversity in the community.

“One of the beautiful things about Adams Morgan and really our city is the diversity that we have,” Reyes said. “When we really think about it, we can be very intentional in the way that our community looks by supporting the different types of businesses, the different types of cultures, and the different cuisines that these businesses bring to our community.”

Winter Restaurant Week runs from January 16 to January 22. For the full list of participating restaurants, you can visit the official Winter Restaurant Week website.