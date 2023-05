WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — National Mimosa Day doesn’t fall on a Sunday, it’s actually on May 16th. The popular brunch drink is usually orange juice paired with sparkling wine or champagne. Mimosa was named after a plant.

Chef Mario Mendoza of Station 4 restaurant shares one of their signature brunch dishes along with mimosas for brunch vibes in the DMV.

Station 4 – Brunch Menu (station4dc.com)