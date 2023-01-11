UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk combined for 48 points in Penn State’s 85-66 win over Indiana on Wednesday.

Lundy, who scored his 1,000th career point, finished with 25 points. Funk had 23. Each finished the night with seven threes.

Penn State’s Andrew Funk (10) passes around Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Seth Lundy (1) heads to the bench during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Seth Lundy (1) drives the basket as Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Seth Lundy reacts after a dunk against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Seth Lundy (1) and Indiana’s Jordan Geronimo (22) reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Evan Mahaffey (12) has his shot blocked from behind by Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry yells instructions to players during the second half against Indiana in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry pulls Seth Lundy (1) to him during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

The Nittany Lions hit 18 threes, which tied a program record.

Penn State took the lead with 9:15 left in the first half and never trailed. They lead 37-26 at the half and only had one turnover in the second half. Penn State also held Indiana 14 points under their season average.

The Nittany Lions are now 12-5. Up next, Penn State travels to Madison, to take on #18 Wisconsin at 8:30 on Tuesday.