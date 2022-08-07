WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man is facing a charge in a sexual abuse case that dates back 17 years.

Detectives from MPD’s Sexual Assault Unit said they arrested Marquette Johnson, 41, on Aug. 4, 2022.

They said on Nov. 28, 2005, Johnson approached a child at 8:30 in the morning in the 1600 block of Q St. SE. Detectives said Johnson pulled out a gun, forced the child into a car, then drove to the 1300 block of Morris Rd. SE. It was there that he’s accused of forcing himself on the child and engaging in sex acts with the child. Police said after he was done, Johnson drove the child back to Q Street SE and left.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the charge against Johnson is First Degree Sexual

Abuse While Armed (Gun).