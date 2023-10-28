PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County have arrested and charged a man in connection with a double fatal shooting from 2022.

Detectives charged 35-year-old Dwayne Richardson of Bladensburg with the murders of 29-year-old Abdul Bah of no fixed address and 29-year-old Moshood Akinrinsola of Beltsville.

On December 7, 2022, at around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Rd. after reports of a collision.

Upon arrival, they located an SUV and found both victims dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives say that after various investigative techniques, they were able to identify Richardson as a suspect. Richardson was known to the victims, his motive remains under investigation.

Police have asked that anyone with information regarding this incident reach out to them at (301) 516-2512.