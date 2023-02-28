WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man is dead from an apparent suicide after an incident with police in Columbia Heights.

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 Block of Park Road Northwest at around 11:30 p.m.

Shell casings were discovered but no victims. Police canvased the area and were given multiple descriptions of suspects.

At around 12:15 p.m., officers spotted a person matching one of the descriptions and approached.

“Officers gave that subject verbal commands to stop, they wanted to talk to him. They voiced to him several times to stop. The individual refused to stop. One of the officers then announced to his fellow officers that the individual had a gun in his hand. At that point, officers from the third district did discharge their firearm in the direction of the suspect.” Assistant Chief Parsons said in an update given at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. He was later found dead in an alleyway with an apparent self-inflicted wound. A firearm was recovered in the alleyway.

The officers involved had body-worn cameras equipped, the footage is currently being reviewed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.