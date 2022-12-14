WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a person was in custody after a deadly shooting fueled by road rage Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said it happened around 2:45 p.m. outside a gas station in the 2500 block of Good Hope Rd. SE.

Comm. John Branch with MPD said it appeared a car was coming out of the gas station when a car coming up the road hit it. At some point, a third vehicle showed up. There was a fight, and a man who was in that third vehicle was shot. He died at the hospital.

Branch wasn’t sure why the person in the third vehicle had come to the scene of the crash.

“Another senseless act of violence over an accident where someone decides to bring a gun into an argument over and accident,” Branch stated. “We have to do better.”

Branch noted that there had been an increase in road rage incidents over the course of a few months and said he was “very worried” about the rise in cases around the holidays.