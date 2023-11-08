MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man whom a jury convicted of raping someone whom he met on social media received a sentence Tuesday that will have him serving 30 years in prison.

Investigators said Rome Hill, 32, of Silver Spring sent a friend request and private message to somebody on a social media platform on Sept. 9, 2020. Hill and she did not know each other. They connected, then messaged and spoke on the phone for two days. The person felt comfortable with Hill at that point, and she invited him to her apartment. Police said Hill went to the apartment, pulled out a gun, and raped her.

“We thank the victim for her brave testimony during court proceedings, helping to ensure this defendant will not be able to victimize anyone else,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Judge Robert Greenberg gave Hill a life sentence, suspending all but the 30 years he is expected to serve. The judge also said Hill will be on five years of probation after his release. Conditions of Hill’s probation include registering as a sex offender and not contacting the person whom he raped.