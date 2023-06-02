PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released a picture and the name of the person accused of opening fire at a home in the Woodbridge area, causing the death of three men and hurting a fourth.

The Prince William County Police Department said Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez, 28, was the person responsible for the shooting that took place at home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Ave. on May 26.

Edwin Geovanny Salmeron, 37, died outside the home. Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41, died at the hospital the day of the shooting. Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23, passed away at the hospital a day later. Police expected the fourth man, a 21-year-old, to survive.

Investigators said there was a gathering at the home when the shooting happened.

Barahona Quinonez faces a list of charges, including three counts of murder and one count of aggravated malicious wounding.