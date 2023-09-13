MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Health announced Wednesday that an adult in the Eastern Shore region tested positive for West Nile virus, the first confirmed human case of the virus in Maryland this year.

West Nile is transmitted to humans through mosquitos, which are infected by feeding on birds with the virus. In rare cases, the virus can spread from person to person through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding or from a pregnant mother to their child.

The disease affects people’s nervous systems.

Though up to 80% of infected people will not display signs of illness, people with underlying health conditions can become seriously ill.

“We are in the season when the West Nile virus can spread in Maryland,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman in a press release. “We urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection and eliminate standing pools of water where mosquitoes can breed. Our teams are continuing to monitor mosquito activity across the state.”

Some people who develop the illness may experience mild symptoms, such as fever, headache and body aches. Occasionally, a skin rash and swollen lymph glands may be noticed. Symptoms could last a few days or as long as a few weeks.

The Department of Health recommends covering up exposed skin and use an EPA-registered insect repellent to avoid mosquitos. Residents should monitor their yards and gardens for areas of high mosquito activity. Standing water, especially, can be used by mosquitos as a breeding ground.

For more information on West Nile virus, including data and educational materials, visit the Center for Zoonotic and Vectorborne Diseases or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention West Nile virus information page.