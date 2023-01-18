BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Thousands of people filled the Baltimore Convention Center to celebrate the inauguration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Milller after being sworn into office Thursday.

This year’s inaugural ball was different. The new administration wanted to make it as inclusive as possible, so they extended the invitation to the public and named it “The People’s Ball.”

“We planned this inauguration as a people’s gala to be the most inclusive gala and ball that this state has ever seen. We hope that whether they’re here or they’re watching it on the news that they can see a little glimpse into the inclusivity that we were very intentional about,” said Maryland’s new first lady Dawn Moore.

Many people from across Maryland were soaking in the celebration as history was made with Wes Moore being the first African-American Governor of Maryland and Aruna Miller becoming the first Asian Lt. governor of the state.

Anderson Jean traveled from Anne Arundel County to celebrate.

“I think it’s a great time for the state of Maryland, and I’m optimistic to see what he’s going to do,” he says.

There was music, food, a lot of dancing and celebrity appearances from Chris Tucker, Singer Maxwell, DJ QuickSilva, DJ DNice and more.

Before the ball Wes Moore and Aruna Miller reflected on the history they made Thursday.

Moore says everything about Thursday was intentional with the inauguration process including the Day of Service on Dr. Martin Luther King Day, beginning the inaugural morning at the Annapolis docks where enslaved people were brought against their will, and being sworn in at a building that was built by slaves. Moore shared that making history is not enough without action.

“At the end of the day if that’s all people remember, then I missed the assignment. The assignment is to make sure that all the issues we’ve been working on, that if we’re not moving to create a resolution to these things, that if we’re not moving towards creating a resolution to these things, and if we’re not making a government that can be more responsive and inclusive and provide lift to families, then simply being the first wasn’t enough,” he said.

Miller will be the second female lieutenant governor of Maryland, but the first Asian female in this position.

“We are standing on a lot of shoulders of giants including former first female Lt. Governor of Maryland Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. That’s what we do, when you have this great opportunity of privilege you pass the baton to the next individual and so on and so on. You don’t want to just be the first, you want to make sure there’s lots of you behind you that are able to do this and achieve even more,” said Miller.

“It’s a great sense of joy and pride. I came to this country as an immigrant and never ever in my horizon or my dreams that I’d ever think I’d be in this moment. Again this moment isn’t about me, it’s really speaks in volume about the people in Maryland, the people who voted, the people who came and supported us that they believe in a future that can be bright. That’s what it really symbolizes to me. To show that the doors for any young child, man, woman, who has not seen someone that looks like themselves in these great positions,” she continued.

The night continued to a lot of dancing, and people ready to have a great time. Many optimistic about what the new administration will tackle. Miller and Moore are set begin their duties Friday morning.