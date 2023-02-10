MARYLAND (DC News Now) – Coverage of high school basketball in Maryland on February 10, 2023.

No. 20 Frederick vs. Middletown (Boys)

No. 5 Bullis vs. St. Albans (Boys)

No. 23 Landon vs. Georgetown Prep (Boys)

Elizabeth Seton vs. Bishop O’Connell (Girls)

Walkersville vs. Urbana (Boys)