MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Members of Maryland Task Force 1 (MD-TF1) packed up gear and equipment in Rockville Friday night as they prepared to head to Florida to help with Ian recovery efforts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the 45-member team which will be based in Orlando.

It is the second recent activation of MD-TF1. Members of the urban search and rescue task force were on Puerto Rico to help in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

Members of Maryland Task Force 1 prepare to head to Florida.

Around 12 a.m. Saturday, the team rolled out, expecting the trip to their staging area to take about 12 to 13 hours. The caravan included 15 tractor trailers, box trucks, utility vans, and passenger vans.