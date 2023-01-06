In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(NEXSTAR) — Is it your lucky day? Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is a massive $940 million, the fourth largest prize in the game’s history. Winning numbers for the Jan. 6 jackpot are: 3, 20, 46, 59, and 63. The Mega ball number is 13. Friday’s Megaplier is 3X.

Even though Tuesday’s jackpot wasn’t claimed, there were tons of winners — 2,904,737 winning tickets were sold for Jan. 3’s game, according to Mega Millions. Prizes ranged from $2 and $4 million.

Mega Millions says only three jackpots have been larger than Friday’s, which has an estimated $483.5 million cash payout. In July of last year, the prize was the second-highest it’s ever been, an estimated $1.337 billion. That jackpot was won by one person in Illinois, Mega Millions reports.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

USA Mega, which tracks Mega Millions statistics, says the most common Mega Millions numbers are 17, 10, 14, 31 and 4 for the first five numbers. The most common Mega ball number is 22.

The biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history is $1.537 billion back in 2018 and was claimed by one lucky winner in South Carolina. Altogether, Friday’s $940 million jackpot is the sixth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.