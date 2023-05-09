WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — We all know the saying “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” That’s what Ken Falke the founder of Boulder Crest Foundation says. Bolder Crest is known as the nation’s first privately funded wellness center that provides trauma recovery services for combat veterans, first responders, and family members.

Falke talks about Posttraumatic Growth and how to embrace anxiety and stress. The author will briefly explain the first three steps:

Education – to identify the physical, psychological, and spiritual impacts of stress

Regulation – to develop mind, body, financial, and spiritual wellness practices to regulate thoughts/actions

Disclosure – to devise ways to self-disclose personal struggles that will strengthen interpersonal relationships