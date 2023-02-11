WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Transit officials are teaming up with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to strengthen security inside certain Metro stations. This comes a week after a Metro employee was killed in a shooting at Potomac Avenue after he put himself in between a passenger and the gunman.

From now until June, off-duty Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers will conduct “joint patrols” alongside the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) at five stations within DC. The patrols will consist of two MPD officers per station, which allows MTPD officers more flexibility to ride on the trains and buses themselves throughout the system.

Metro says officials used crime data to select the first five stations that would receive the extra attention. The stops are:

Metro Center

Gallery Place

Georgia Ave-Petworth

Congress Heights

Union Station

“We believe Metro is safe. I personally just came up the escalator, I’ll be going back down on the train later today. I’m on the system every day. That does not mean we believe that our work is not done. Every day we wake up knowing it is our job to do everything humanly possible to make this system safe,” said Randy Clarke, Metro General Manager and CEO.

The increased police presence will be especially noticeable during the morning and evening rush hours. According to a Metro spokesperson, the joint patrols will only happen on weekdays. And Metro is fronting the overtime bill for the MPD officers who will volunteer for the extra patrols.

The transit agency is in a tight position. Crime year-over-year on Metro is steadily climbing, though the number of people using the system is also on the rise after hitting pandemic lows in 2020 and 2021. MTPD is currently understaffed by roughly 80 officers, something that Metro officials say they’re working to address.

“In recent months MTPD has increased patrols [by] 30 percent at the busiest times. This collaborative approach will allow us to protect the community better and increase our visibility on trains and buses, and we look forward to working alongside MPD and other local law enforcement partners,” said Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo.

Metro is currently working with other police departments in Maryland and Virginia to set up similar agreements to the one they just started with MPD. Officials say the goal is to increase patrols at rail stations and on bus routes throughout the 97-station system by as much as 60%.