WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Trains are expected to run faster, and fares are getting simplified on Monday, according to WMATA.

Some of those include the Red Line trains which will run every six minutes until 9:30 pm on weekdays starting Monday, according to a press release by Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

More services and fare improvements will also come on June 26.

Blue and Silver line trains will run every 12 minutes until 9:30 p.m. and every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Orange line trains will run every 10 minutes until 9:30 p.m. and every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m., seven days a week.

There will no longer be peak fares during rush hour for Metrorail rides. Only one distance-based fare will be available on weekdays before 9:30 p.m. The fare will be $2 per trip on weekends and after 9:30 p.m.

The maximum fare on MetroAccess will decrease to $4 per trip.

Starting June 20, Metro will launch Metro Lift. Residents of DC, Maryland, and Virginia enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive a 50% discount on all Metrorail and Metrobus trips.

Starting June 25, Metrobus will improve services on 68 routes. This will result in a six percent increase in service compared to last summer.

With the June 26 service improvements, there will be 58% more trains in service on weekdays compared to last July, and a 73% increase in train trips.