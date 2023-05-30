The '8,000-series' railcars will replace Metro's oldest trains that are still in service.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Transit officials call Metrorail’s next-generation rolling stock the “fleet of the future”. Barring any unforeseen challenges, the agency hopes that doors to the 8,000-series railcars will open to passengers in 2026.

Back in 1976, Metro’s first railcars — the 1000-series — were developed by manufacturer Rohr. Nearly half a century later, Hitachi Rail will build the latest addition to Metro’s fleet overseas, and the railcars, once completely finished, will roll off of the assembly line at a recently-opened Hitachi factory in Hagerstown.

They’re currently in the design phase.

For the past week, Metro employees have waved down passengers at the Gallery Place-Chinatown station, asking for their feedback at a “pop-up exhibit” that showcased renderings and even physical elements of the new railcars.

Metro employees answer questions from riders about the 8,000-series railcars at a “pop-up exhibit” at the Gallery Place-Chinatown station.

On the first day of the exhibit, Metro’s General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke noted that including input from riders has been a priority for the team designing the 8,000-series railcars, especially since the new fleet is expected to be in service for several decades.

“One of the big things I’ve committed to, and, I think the [Metro] board and the whole staff is leaning into is transparency and more engagement with our community. Trying to give people a chance to try and touch and see what the vehicles could look like,” Clarke said.

The feedback sessions at Gallery Place-Chinatown are now closed, but, according to Metro spokesperson Ian Janetta, roughly 2,400 questionnaire responses were gathered over the 9-day exhibit.

“The top features customers were excited about were the digital display screens, open gangways allowing customers to move between 2 cars and dedicated space for bikes/strollers/luggage,” Janetta noted.

8,000-series railcars: Here’s what’s new

“Open gangways” — meaning that passengers will be able to walk in between two railcars while the train is moving

Real-time video recording, with up to 10 security cameras per railcar

Illuminated emergency call buttons

Charging ports

Reconfigured seating, allowing for wider aisles and more capacity

Larger digital display screens

Designated space for wheelchairs, luggage, strollers, and bicycles

Floor-to-ceiling handholds at the center of railcars

LED lighting to indicate doors opening and closing

Clearer public announcement systems

Aluminum exterior; currently, the 7,000-series cars are stainless steal

Heated flooring to keep trains warm during winter months, especially when doors open at outdoor stations