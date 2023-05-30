WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Transit officials call Metrorail’s next-generation rolling stock the “fleet of the future”. Barring any unforeseen challenges, the agency hopes that doors to the 8,000-series railcars will open to passengers in 2026.

Back in 1976, Metro’s first railcars — the 1000-series — were developed by manufacturer Rohr. Nearly half a century later, Hitachi Rail will build the latest addition to Metro’s fleet overseas, and the railcars, once completely finished, will roll off of the assembly line at a recently-opened Hitachi factory in Hagerstown.

They’re currently in the design phase.

For the past week, Metro employees have waved down passengers at the Gallery Place-Chinatown station, asking for their feedback at a “pop-up exhibit” that showcased renderings and even physical elements of the new railcars.

Metro employees answer questions from riders about the 8,000-series railcars at a “pop-up exhibit” at the Gallery Place-Chinatown station.

On the first day of the exhibit, Metro’s General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke noted that including input from riders has been a priority for the team designing the 8,000-series railcars, especially since the new fleet is expected to be in service for several decades.

“One of the big things I’ve committed to, and, I think the [Metro] board and the whole staff is leaning into is transparency and more engagement with our community. Trying to give people a chance to try and touch and see what the vehicles could look like,” Clarke said.

The feedback sessions at Gallery Place-Chinatown are now closed, but, according to Metro spokesperson Ian Janetta, roughly 2,400 questionnaire responses were gathered over the 9-day exhibit.

“The top features customers were excited about were the digital display screens, open gangways allowing customers to move between 2 cars and dedicated space for bikes/strollers/luggage,” Janetta noted.

8,000-series railcars: Here’s what’s new

  • “Open gangways” — meaning that passengers will be able to walk in between two railcars while the train is moving
  • Real-time video recording, with up to 10 security cameras per railcar
  • Illuminated emergency call buttons
  • Charging ports
  • Reconfigured seating, allowing for wider aisles and more capacity
  • Larger digital display screens
  • Designated space for wheelchairs, luggage, strollers, and bicycles
  • Floor-to-ceiling handholds at the center of railcars
  • LED lighting to indicate doors opening and closing
  • Clearer public announcement systems
  • Aluminum exterior; currently, the 7,000-series cars are stainless steal
  • Heated flooring to keep trains warm during winter months, especially when doors open at outdoor stations
  • The latest renderings of Metro’s 8,000-series railcars, which are set to go into service as soon as 2026. (Courtesy: WMATA)
