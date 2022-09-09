WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of DC Fire and EMS took a Metro worker to the hospital Friday morning for evaluation after a fire started on a train at the Eastern Market station.

DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the fire at 9:45 a.m. A tweet a short time later said that the fire already was out when crews got there.

The fire affected service at the station.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager Randy Clarke tweeted about the issue, which also affected him:

Sorry for this morning’s service impacts everyone. I’ve been stuck on a train as well. Talking w/ customer Antione who is also impacted. Earlier reports or a seat on fire on a train at Eastern Market. We are moving. We will update w/ more info after an investigation occurs.

DC Fire and EMS requested that investigators come to the station.